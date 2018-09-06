329 affordable housing units to be funded by state housing tax credits

WHEDA

FITCHBURG, Wis. - State housing tax credits totalling $2.1 million were awarded to two projects Thursday, creating 329 affordable housing units in Fitchburg and the Town of Madison.

According to independent state housing organization Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), Fitchburg Senior Apartments received $932,926 in tax credits for a 160-unit affordable senior housing project. Artisan Village, a multifamily project in the Town of Madison, received over $1,200,000 in tax credits for the 169-unit building.

WHEDA received 15 applications this year representing $10.4 million in requests.

“This reinvestment will provide high quality, newly constructed, affordable senior and workforce housing," Fitchburg Mayor Jason Gonzolez said. "These two projects are a catalyst for future reinvestment in the North Fish Hatchery Road corridor and Southdale neighborhood."

Tax credit developments must meet high design and operating standards, WHEDA officials said. Criteria include strong management, excellent development quality, demonstrated market need, provision of services and amenities, proper local zoning and permits and service to households at various income levels. ​​​​​​​