Samuel Bonanno

Foreground: Samuel Bonanno mugshot. Courtesy: Dane County Jail. Background: The scene of a shooting on Greenway Cross on Aug. 21, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- A court commissioner on Wednesday set a $300,000 cash bond for a man charged with attempted homicide following a shooting near the Madison/Fitchburg city line earlier this week.

Samuel Bonanno, 35, of Madison, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier stemming from Monday's shooting.