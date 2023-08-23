Madison
August 23, 2023 @ 12:53 pm
Foreground: Samuel Bonanno mugshot. Courtesy: Dane County Jail. Background: The scene of a shooting on Greenway Cross on Aug. 21, 2023. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
MADISON, Wis. -- A court commissioner on Wednesday set a $300,000 cash bond for a man charged with attempted homicide following a shooting near the Madison/Fitchburg city line earlier this week.
Samuel Bonanno, 35, of Madison, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier stemming from Monday's shooting.
The shooting in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross around 6:30 p.m. Monday sent a 33-year-old woman to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said; as of Monday night, her condition was stable.
Officers arrested Bonanno several blocks from the scene.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, online court records show.
