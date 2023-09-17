30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash Dayne McElwee Dayne McElwee Producer Author email Sep 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 30-year-old man dead.Madison Police responded to the intersection of S. Whitney Way and Montauk Pl. for a report of a single motorcycle crash just after 7:30 PM last night.Police say the rider was traveling northbound on South Whitney Way, when the rider lost control, struck the median curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.The rider was taken to a local hospital. Where he was later pronounced dead.This crash is still under investigation.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayne McElwee Producer Author email Follow Dayne McElwee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One person killed, multiple injured in three-vehicle crash in Green County Madison man arrested for 7th OWI offense after crash Milwaukee police searching for three missing children last seen Friday afternoon Best of Madison 2023 Winners Brandon C. LaRoche Latest News 30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash Apple (pie) of Wisconsin’s eye: Deerfield Apple Festival Trucks and Treasures puts kids in the driver's seat Community Pharmacy celebrates 51 years of business Willy Street Fair brings party to downtown Madison More News