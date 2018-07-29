3 Wisconsin counties, tribe partner to fight drug epidemic

Dane County Records Some of the confiscated heroin

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. - The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians is partnering with three northern Wisconsin counties to fight the regional drug epidemic.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the tribe will work with leaders of Iron, Oneida and Vilas counties to try to find solutions to the problem of heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs plaguing the region.

George Thompson is one of two Lac Du Flambeau representatives on the Tri-County/Tribal Controlled Substance Response Committee. He says the volume of cases involving drugs is overwhelming the region's courts.

The collaboration between the four governments has attracted the interest of Wisconsin and federal officials. Thompson says that representatives from the state Department of Justice, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service joined the county and tribal leaders a recent committee meeting.