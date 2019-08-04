3 ways to get your kids ready for the new school year, now

Copyright 2019 CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Pool floats swapped for pencils. Sunscreen swapped with school supplies. If grocery store aisles are any indication, it's that time of year again.

Madison-area students are just a few weeks away from the start of a new school year.

Here are three things you can start doing now to set your students up for success, according to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin and Mission Healthy Kids.

1. Create a regular sleep schedule. In the weeks leading up to a new school year, try moving up your child's bedtime by just a couple of minutes a day. Remember children ages 6 to 11 should get between 10 and 11 hours of sleep each night, while teens should get at least nine. Make sure your kid's room is dark quiet, and comfortable. Try to avoid strenuous activity and screen time for at least an hour before bed.

2. Get your kid's nutrition on track. Cut the cereal and breakfast bars. Swap them instead for nutritionally-dense foods like eggs, fresh fruit, nut butters, whole grain breads, yogurt, and milk. Those foods will fuel your child's body and help them feel full longer. Now is also the time to make a list of some healthy lunch and snack ideas.

3. Sit down with your child and plan. Talk in advance about grades, homework, reading time, and after-school activities. Discuss some of the positives a new school year can bring, such as seeing old friends and making new ones. Develop a general schedule, too. With younger kids, you can even walk through what their daily routine might look like.

The bottom line: Try to remember what life was like in their shoes. A new school year can be scary and cause anxiety. Let them know those feelings are okay. Plus, making sure they're getting enough sleep, eating well, and planning now may help your whole family ease that stress.

For more information, visit the Mission Healthy Kids website.

