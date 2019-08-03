3 things to know about the August Madison Night Market, returning Aug. 8

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - If Saturday mornings are for the Dane County Farmers' Market, the second Thursday of every month is for the Madison Night Market. What's billed as a "Madison tradition" returns to the downtown streets Aug. 8, and it's expected to draw more than 5,000 people.

Here are 3 things to know before you go:

1. More than 80 vendors set up shop, and dozens more are on a waiting list. A total of 84 vendors who sell handmade products, art, sweets, and fresh produce line up along Gilman Street for the monthly summer market. The market's waitlist is more than 40 vendors long. What makes the night market unique is that vendors can participate even if they don't have their own brick-and-mortar location.

2. The market has had its share of struggles. In its first two years, the night market ran from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Organizers say the last hour lagged, so they cut down the market's hours to run from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Its July date was also cut this year, due to the annual Maxwell Street Days event.

3. If you miss the August market, you can catch vendors in September... or in 2020. There is one more night market scheduled for 2019, on Sept. 12. Organizers say the night market will return to Gilman Street in 2020, but you may also be able to find some of the vendors at the Madison Public Market, scheduled to open in the city's Fleet Services building at 200 N. First St. next year.

The Madison Night Market is sponsored monthly by Madison's Central Business Improvement District. You can learn more about the market and its mission here.

