3 teens steal, crash 3 trucks, then ride bikes to school, deputies say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday after stealing and crashing several vehicles and then riding their bikes to school, Sauk County sheriff’s officials said.

Sauk County sheriff’s deputies responded around 7:10 a.m. to a construction business in the Town of Spring Green for a report of two company vehicles that were stolen overnight, according to a release.

Around the same time, a deputy responded to a traffic crash nearby involving a vehicle stolen from Richland County, officials said. At the same time the vehicles were reported stolen from Sauk County, Sauk County 911 Center received a report of two vehicles crashed on a township road in the Town of Spring Green.

All crashed vehicles were unattended, officials said.

Three juveniles left a residence on bicycles near Lone Rock around 1 a.m., investigators determined. The juveniles went to a commercial business in Richland County, loaded their bikes into a Chevy Trailblazer and took the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

The juveniles drove to the construction business in the Town of Spring Green and took a Ford F-250 pickup truck, according to the release. The juveniles drove east on Highway 60 where they crashed the Trailblazer, abandoned it and returned to the business to take a second Ford F-250 pickup truck.

They then went east on Highway 60 together, and a short time later turned onto a township road off Highway 60, where one of the juveniles lost control and rolled one of the trucks into a ditch, investigators said. The second truck also went into the ditch and was abandoned.

The juveniles, who were transporting their bikes in the stolen trucks, rode their bikes back into the Village of Spring Green and attended school, according to the release.

The juveniles, a 13-year-old and two 15 year olds, were arrested and referred to the Juvenile Court System on several charges, deputies said.