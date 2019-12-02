3 teenagers arrested for driving stolen car in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Three teenagers were arrested by Madison police for driving a stolen car Sunday afternoon.
According to an incident report, two 13-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy were seen driving a stolen car in the 8000 block of Watts Road around 3:10 p.m.
The report said Town of Madison police spotted the car on Highway 12 near Todd Drive.
Officials eventually stopped the car near Todd Drive and Post Road and arrested the three teenagers without incident.
All three are currently in the Juvenile Reception Center.
