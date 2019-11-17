3 people taken into custody after early morning high-speed chase in Columbia County, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase in Columbia County.

According to a news release, a 2007 Saturn with three occupants was reported to be fleeing from Lake Delton police after a traffic stop just before 3 a.m.

The release said the car then drove off eastbound on I-90/94 and continued eastbound until reaching Highway 33.

Officials said the car drove over a tire deflation device deployed by the Wisconsin State Parol. Despite having damaged tires, police said the driver of the car continued on Hihgway 78 in Caledonia Township.

The release said the car turned off Highway 78 into a cornfield, which stopped the car.

Police said two of the occupants remained in the car and were taken into custody, while the driver ran into the cornfield. Officials eventually took the driver into custody, too.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries and minimal property damage from the chase.

The Lake Delton Police Department will be the contact agency for the identity of the suspects.

