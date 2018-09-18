3 injured in 3-vehicle rear-end crash, Green County officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF CLARNO, Wis. - Three people were injured Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle rear-end crash south of Monroe, Green County officials said.

Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to the W6300 block of County Road B in the town of Clarno for a three-vehicle crash with injuries, according to a release.

Ruth E. Balsano, 55, and Roseanna L. Hay, 36, both of Monroe, were stopped in eastbound traffic in separate vehicles waiting to turn north, investigators said. Rex A. Ewald, 67, of Monroe, was also eastbound and rear-ended Hay’s vehicle, which pushed Hay’s vehicle into Balsano’s vehicle.

Balsano and her passenger, 34-year-old Melissa L. Anderson, of Monroe, were wearing seat belts and injured in the crash, according to the release. They were taken to the Monroe ER.

Hay was wearing her seat belt and was also injured in the crash, deputies said. She was also taken to Monroe ER.

Ewald was not injured in the crash, according to the release. He was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.