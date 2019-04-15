3 development companies compete to build apartments on top of Judge Doyle municipal garage

MADISON, Wis. - Three development companies are competing to build on top of the soon-to-open Judge Doyle municipal garage.

The new garage in Block 88 will open in the fall. On Monday, the city received three responses to its request for proposals to develop the air rights above the garage.

Following are the proposals submitted to the city:

Stone House Development, of Madison: Proposes to build a 159-unit apartment development and 7,000 square feet of retail space in the Podium. Total project cost estimated at $40 million. Thirty-seven units would be income restricted at or below 80% of Dane County medium income. Requesting $1.2 million of affordable housing funds from the city of Madison Proposes to pay $5.0 million to purchase the air rights and the Podium.

Gebhardt Development, of Madison: Proposes to build a 196-unit apartment development and 26,000 square feet of creation/office space and amenities above the Podium. Total development cost estimated at $52.0 million. Seventy-eight units would be income restricted at or below 60% of Dane County median income. Requesting $1.75 million of affordable housing funds from the city of Madison. Proposes to pay $7.5 million to purchase the air rights and the Podium subject to structural modifications to the Podium.

Mandel Group, of Milwaukee: Proposes to build a 144-unit apartment development and 7,000 square feet of retail space in the Podium Total project cost estimated at $38.2 million. Twenty-nine units would be income restricted at or below 80% of Dane County median income. Requesting an unspecified amount of funding to be negotiated at a

later date to provide the affordable housing. Proposes a lease arrangement for the Podium, and a future purchase of the air rights for $1.0 million within 10years of occupancy.



City officials are reviewing the proposals for completeness and compliance with the guidelines. The staff hopes to complete the analyses and finance committee reviews in May. The city's Finance Committee will make the final development team selection and recommendation for the Madison Common Council's consideration in June.

