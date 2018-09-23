3 Dead, 2 injured in Columbia County crash

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff's office said three people are dead and two were taken to the hospital after a crash in Newport Township, southeast of Wisconsin Dells.

A preliminary report shows a Toyota 4Runner was driving north on County Highway O, and failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign for State Highway 127. A Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on Highway 127 and collided with the Toyota.

All three men in the Toyota, from Illinois, died at the scene. A 33-year-old woman in the Chevrolet was airlifted to UW Hospital. The other person in the Chevrolet, a 33-year-old man, was taken to St. Clare Hospital.

The Toyota occupants are not believed to be wearing seatbelts, but those in the Chevrolet are believed to be wearing them.

The intersection is closed, as police investigate the crash and a utility pole is repaired.