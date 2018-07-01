News

2nd person dies as a result of Oneida home explosion

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 01:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 01:48 PM CDT

ONEIDA, Wis. - Authorities say a second person has died as the result of a home explosion in Oneida.

Oneida police say 27-year-old Emily Tank was found dead in the wreckage after Saturday morning's blast.

Police say 65-year-old Alan Wiesler, who was discovered near a ditch after the explosion, died Sunday in a Madison hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No further details have been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration