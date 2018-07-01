2nd person dies as a result of Oneida home explosion

WBAY via CNN

ONEIDA, Wis. - Authorities say a second person has died as the result of a home explosion in Oneida.

Oneida police say 27-year-old Emily Tank was found dead in the wreckage after Saturday morning's blast.

Police say 65-year-old Alan Wiesler, who was discovered near a ditch after the explosion, died Sunday in a Madison hospital.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No further details have been released.