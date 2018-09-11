2nd airline announces nonstop flight from Madison to Phoenix
MADISON, Wis. - A second airline has announced a nonstop flight from Madison to Phoenix, according to a release from the Dane County Regional Airport.
American Airlines will be adding the flights starting Jan. 6, officials said.
“American Airlines partnership to bring new non-stop options to our airport is a testament to our vibrant community and growing economy,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “Non-stop destinations like this are great for local residents looking for a getaway to the Southwest, as well as business travelers.”
Flights will be flown on a CRJ-900 two-class plane, officials said. Tickets are on sale now.
Frontier Airlines announced last month it would be adding nonstop flights from Madison to Phoenix starting in November.
