28 homes evacuated for natural gas leak in village of Brooklyn

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN, Wis. - Officials evacuated 28 home is in the village of Brooklyn Friday morning in response to a natural gas leak, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Dane County deputies and Brooklyn Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of 209 S. Kerch St. around 8:19 a.m. after a backhoe struck a gas line.

The Dane County Communication Center put out a reverse 911 call to make area residents aware of the situation. Officials said gas and electrical service was shut off to 19 homes.

Alliant Energy responded and the leaking gas line was sealed by 8:58 a.m. Several houses and sewer lines were cleared of fumes prior to residents returning. All residents were able to return to their homes 9:52 a.m.

There were no injuries as a result of the gas leak.