25 meals donated for every Adventurist Backpack sold at University Book Store

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin, Madison bookstore has teamed up with Adventurist Backpack Co. to help address food insecurity in the area.

Taylor Amann, the project coordinator for the University Book Store, said she purchased about 30 backpacks for the book store to sell.

"We are just trying it out," Amann said. "We actually just put these out for book rush and back to school, so we are going to see how they do. I'm hoping they do well. We will want to bring them back if they do well."

For every backpack sold, Adventurist Backpack Co. donates 25 meals to Second Harvest Foodbank in Madison and $1 toward United Way of Dane County.

The backpacks come in a variety of colors and are a slimmer fit than traditional school bags.

Amann said the backpacks are functional and at $65, they are cheaper than many of the other backpacks sold in store.

Students and the public are welcome to purchase one at the University Book Store on State Street.

More information about Adventurist Backpacks can be found here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.