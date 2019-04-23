'Feels like a dream': 24-year-old West Allis man claims $768 million Powerball jackpot prize

MADISON, Wis. - The winner of a Powerball lottery ticket worth an estimated $768 million is a 24-year-old West Allis man.

Manuel Franco said he felt lucky when he left work on the day he bought the ticket, March 27. He said he bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets, but didn't watch the numbers be drawn.

"I’m thinking, oh my god. No way," Franco said he thought as he looked at his winning ticket. "When I won, I wasn't ready for it. I wasn't ready for it at all."

He says he’s been setting up the best financial team possible, but says it all "feels like a dream."

Franco spoke at a a news conference Tuesday in Madison.

The prize is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, a city of about 40,000 people roughly 14 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The ticket has a cash option of $477 million, which Franco said he'll be taking.

The gas station will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.

