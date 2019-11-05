24-year-old man killed during farming accident in Rock County
EDGERTON - A 24-year-old man from Belvidere, Illinois was killed early Tuesday morning when a tractor ran over him in Rock County.
First responders were sent to a field along the 7500 block of N. Fox Road around 1:15 a.m., where the man had been working, according to Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.
An initial investigation indicates an 18-year-old Illinois man was driving the tractor when the victim attempted to get out of the vehicle.
Authorities believe the victim slipped on a mud-covered ladder and fell to the ground where he was struck by the rear tire of the tractor.
Farm workers on scene called for help and performed CPR until first responders arrived, Knudson said.
The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.
