23-year-old Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash, officials say

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 06:39 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 06:39 AM CDT

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Madison man was killed early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash, Dane County officials said.

Dane County and Madison emergency crews responded around 3:15 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Meier Road just north of Old Meier Road in the town of Blooming Grove, according to a release.

A 2002 Subaru Impreza was going north of Meier Road when it crossed the center line, went into the southbound ditch and hit a culvert, investigators said. The driver, the 23-year-old Madison man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

