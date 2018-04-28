21.37 tons of personal information shredded at Shredfest 2018
MADISON, Wis. - Today, News 3 partnered with the Better Business Bureau and Pellitteri Waste Systems' Data Destruction Division to help Madison residents keep their identities safe.
The annual Shredfest even took place at Warner Park Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11 a.m. to help get rid of sensitive personal information and keep it out of the hands of criminals.
"They can create credit cards, use your name as a false, get loans. Even people that are deceased have their identity stolen if they don't get rid of the old records,” Pellitteri Data Destruction Division's Jeff Potter said of identity thieves.
And Madison residents took advantage of the opportunity to get rid of their paper records safely.
Long lines of cars at Warner Park handed over credit card statements, paycheck stubs and bills. The News 3 team dumped them all into the shredder.
One couple who stopped by had their information stolen 20 years ago. They said they felt relieved to be able to get rid of the old documents.
One thousand cars stopped by Saturday morning, and News 3 shredded 21.37 tons of sensitive personal information, beating last year's record by more than two tons.
