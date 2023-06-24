21-year-old Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 Arman Rahman Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Jun 24, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 21-year-old Madison woman has been crowned as this year's Miss Wisconsin 2023. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. MADISON, Wis. -- A 21-year-old Madison woman has been crowned as this year's Miss Wisconsin 2023. Lila Szyryj was among a field of 25 candidates representing their communities across the state. CREDIT: Watrous Photography Competing as Miss South Central, she received more than $12,000 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards and has the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America 2024. Szyryj graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2022, earning her degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arman Rahman Reporter Author email Follow Arman Rahman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Eight people arrested on drug charges after Baraboo residence searched 16 years later, search continues for answers in Kelly Nolan's murder Badgers football player arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party announces plans to transfer 'You wasted your life': Family of victim speaks at Dane Co. Jail murder sentencing Traffic switch on Atwood Avenue to begin Monday Latest News Pints for Pups promotes local adoptions 21-year-old Madison woman crowned Miss Wisconsin 2023 Who gets a break? Clashing ideas on tax relief are teed up for the 2024 campaign Young people look to reel in first place at state Youth Muskie Championship Russia says Wagner Group's leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin More News