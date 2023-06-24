A 21-year-old Madison woman has been crowned as this year's Miss Wisconsin 2023.

Lila Szyryj was among a field of 25 candidates representing their communities across the state. 

Miss Wisconsin 2023

CREDIT: Watrous Photography