Michael Burmeister

Michael Burmeister. Courtesy: Lodi Police Department.

LODI, Wis. -- A Columbia County judge on Tuesday set a signature bond of $20,000 for a Lodi man charged with four counts of child pornography possession.

Michael Burmeister, 45, was arrested Friday following a multi-agency investigation spanning more than a year, Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said.