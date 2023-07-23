CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Midwest Fire Fest ended Sunday afternoon after a weekend of fiery fun.
In their sixth year, and second post-pandemic, Cambridge hosted 25 fire-workers, a handful of musicians and fire dancers at their fundraising event.
With live demonstrations showing live pottery making or metallurgy, and even an interactive blacksmithing booth, visitors had multiple opportunities to play with fire in a safe, and guided by professionals manner.
Laurie Struss is the event coordinator of the Midwest Fire Fest and she says this event is a great way for people to come together and share a love of fire.
“This is not your momma’s art fair,” Struss said. “This event it’s part maker’s fair, part art fair, part music fest. All those things together and it’s a huge celebration for our community.”
After a statue unveiling and time spent talking with artisans, visitors get to see what it takes to make the art for sale in their booths.
“I think coming to the festival gives them an appreciation because of all the demonstrations that we do, and this year we have 8 or 10 demonstrations. People understand what it takes to create art, because it’s not just the piece you see on the wall it’s all the trial and error before that,” Struss said.
Fire fest is a fundraiser at its heart, raising money for fire-workers, but also for the Cambridge community. Next year, the event is moving up to June 8 and 9 to try to beat the heat that’s not caused by the artisans. If you want to donate to fuel the fiery fun for next year, click the linkhere.
