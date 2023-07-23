The Midwest Fire Fest ended Sunday afternoon after a weekend of fiery fun.

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Midwest Fire Fest ended Sunday afternoon after a weekend of fiery fun. 

In their sixth year, and second post-pandemic, Cambridge hosted 25 fire-workers, a handful of musicians and fire dancers at their fundraising event.