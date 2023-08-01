MADISON, Wis. -- The 2023 CrossFit Games kicked off Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center for the final time for the foreseeable future.
CrossFit organizers confirmed over the weekend that this week's games will be the last in Madison after initially saying the games would return to the city next year.
Since 2017, Madison has been the host to the worldwide community of CrossFit athletes.
"We take all of those athletes and funnel them down to these top select few that are able to make the trip and compete here in Madison," Heather Lawrence, director of sports, said.
The competition is one that demands will power and strength from each competitor over a wide variety of disciplines.
"A CrossFit athlete might not be the strongest weight lifter in isolation, they may not be the fastest runner in isolation or the best gymnast. However, they come out on top and we test across a variety of domains, both in the types of activities and in duration," Lawrence said.
This combination of skills with what makes CrossFit special compared to other strength and endurance competitions.
"We've got running, biking, gymnastics type skills, weight lifting and everything in-between," Lawrence said.
In addition to bringing together athletes from Germany, China, Canada and more, Lawrence said the CrossFit spectators contribute just as much to the excitement of the six day event.
"Our spectators are the fittest fans, and the global CrossFit community is unlike anything else, and you really got to come down," Lawrence said.