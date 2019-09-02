2020 event to focus on Great Lakes water infrastructure
NOVI, Mich. - A gathering next year in Michigan will seek to identify and explore solutions to water infrastructure challenges faced by the Great Lakes region.
The state of Michigan is lining up speakers for the Great Lakes Water Infrastructure Conference, which runs April 28-30 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi in suburban Detroit. Speaker abstracts are due Sept. 6 and registration to attend opens in January.
Topics are expected to include funding, water affordability, environmental health, water planning, green infrastructure and cybersecurity.
Kelly Green, state administrator in water infrastructure financing, says organizers are "looking forward to engaging a regional audience including policy and decision makers to discuss solutions on how to turn our challenges into opportunities."
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
MPD: Bullets discovered lodged in stairwell where family was home, planter on Madison's east side
Next Story
Naked burglar steals cash from man's wallet on dresser, Madison police say
Local And Regional News
- Naked burglar steals cash from man's wallet on dresser, Madison police say
- Lodi PD: Man who fired gun outside home during domestic incident faces tentative charges
- Farmers look to apps to help with timing of crop treatment
- Rural Wisconsin schools getting mental health help by video
- 'No cop no stop,' not going to work; Beloit PD urges drivers use caution as school year begins
- 2020 event to focus on Great Lakes water infrastructure