2019 annual Wisconsin State Capitol ornament revealed

The "Forward" statue located at the west entrance of the Wisconsin State Capitol, has been once again turned into an annual ornament. The 2019 State Capitol ornament was unveiled Monday by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

"Forward" was sculpted by Jean Pond Miner, and her granddaughter, Helen Coburn Meier, was the one to present the unveiling of the ornament.

"[Miner] didn't talk much because she was too busy working with the art that she loved so much, and one day she said, ‘When I did "Forward," it was the happiest day of my life,'" Meier said.

The statue symbolizes devotion and progress, according to Miner, and the ornament is a tribute to the centennial of women's suffrage in Wisconsin. The unveiling happened on Monday because it was the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin ratifying the 19th Amendment.

"Forward" is currently outside the Capitol's west entrance, and the ornaments dedicated to it are available for sale. Proceeds will go toward restoration projects around the Capitol building.

