MADISON, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later died after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning, Madison police said.
Officers were called to the 600 block of East Dayton Street just before 3:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.
Officers found signs of a shooting and a 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. Police later said the man died as a result of the shooting.
The MPD Violent Crimes Unit is assisting in an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made.
Madison police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
