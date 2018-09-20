20 Wisconsin museums providing free entry Saturday for Museum Day

Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. - In honor of Museum Day Saturday, 20 participating museums and cultural institutions in Wisconsin are providing free entry to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket.

According to Smithsonian magazine's website, Museum Day is a one-day event where people can download a ticket for free entry to museums around the country.

Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address. The ticket provides free general admission for two people Saturday.

In Madison, two area museums will allow free admission, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum (which is free daily) and the Wisconsin Historical Museum.

Some of the other museums available for free entry Saturday are the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, Sheboygan County Historical Society & Museum in Sheboygan, Octagon House Museum & America's First Kindergarten in Watertown, EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh and Betty Brinn Children's Museum in Milwaukee.

For free tickets and a full list of museums participating in Museum Day, click here.