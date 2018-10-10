2-year-old polar bear explores new home in Henry Vilas Zoo
MADISON, Wis. - Henry Vilas Zoo's newest polar bear is starting to explore his home in the Arctic Passage exhibit.
Two-year-old Nuniq joined the zoo family in September. He is the son of Nanuq, a polar bear who lived at the Henry Vilas Zoo for two decades.
Nuniq is now starting a rotation with Berif, a female polar bear, to become acclimated to his new environment.
The Arctic Passage exhibit was built in 2015 to grow the zoo’s cold-weather species collection and provide habitats for polar bears, grizzly bears and harbor seals. It took eighth place in USA Today's 10 Best Zoo Exhibits category.
Nuniq comes to the zoo from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, after a recommendation from AZA's Species Survival Plan.
