2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Sheboygan County lawn mower accident
HINGHAM, Wis. - Authorities in eastern Wisconsin say a 2-year-old was severely injured in a lawn mower accident.
Sheboygan County dispatchers received a 911 call about the accident Friday afternoon from the Village of Hingham. According to the sheriff's office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
Authorities say the incident does not appear to be criminal, but no other details were released.
