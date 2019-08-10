News

2-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in Sheboygan County lawn mower accident

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 12:55 PM CDT

HINGHAM, Wis. - Authorities in eastern Wisconsin say a 2-year-old was severely injured in a lawn mower accident.

Sheboygan County dispatchers received a 911 call about the accident Friday afternoon from the Village of Hingham. According to the sheriff's office, the child suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities say the incident does not appear to be criminal, but no other details were released.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration