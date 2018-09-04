2-year-old found in bathtub with dead mother OK, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A toddler was found in a bathtub with the child's dead mother on Madison's north side Sunday.

Police say the woman likely died of a drug overdose and was found face down in cold water by her grandparents at about 10:30 p.m. Chief Mike Koval said Monday the 2-year-old was cold but otherwise appeared to be OK.

The incident happened on Sachtjen Street, police said.

The water was cold in the tub, suggesting she had been there for awhile, according to the report.

Koval says the 25-year-old woman is a known heroin user. Her death is listed as possible overdose.