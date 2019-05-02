2 Wisconsin residents killed in head-on collision in Wyoming
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. - Two people have died and two others have been injured in a head-on crash in northeast Wyoming.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 85 south of Newcastle when a northbound 2014 Chrysler Town and Country crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle.
The vehicle collided with an on-coming 2004 Lincoln Town Car.
The patrol says a rain mist caused poor visibility at the time.
Killed were 84-year-old Cheyenne resident Harry J. Mueller, who was driving the Lincoln, and 76-year-old Spooner, Wisconsin resident Bernard W. Holman, of Spooner, Wisconsin, who was driving the Chrysler.
The injured have been identified as 82-year-old Margaret J. Mueller, of Cheyenne, and 78-year-old Wisconsin resident Bonnie M. Stewart, of Spooner.
