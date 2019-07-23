2 Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri
HOLT, Mo. - Authorities are searching for two brothers from Wisconsin who were reported missing after traveling to Missouri.
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says a rental car being used by Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel was found Monday abandoned in a commuter parking lot in Holt. The two men had been to Caldwell and Clinton counties on business.
No other details were released about the men's disappearance.
Nicholas Diemel's wife, Lisa, told Fox4KC that she last spoke to her husband on Sunday. She said the brothers own a livestock a company and were visiting farms in Missouri Saturday.
She said her husband said the brothers were going to someone's house to look at calves Sunday. She knew something was wrong when the brothers didn't get make their return flight later that day.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison jazz legend and radio host dies after battle with cancer
- Drivers detouring US 151 construction lead to increase in crashes at Dodgeville intersection
- Aw, shucks! 'Corn sweat' can cause local spikes in humidity, heat index
- 2 Wisconsin brothers missing in Missouri
- Uber driver brings 2 sisters 200 miles from Madison to aunt's 100th birthday party in Minnesota
- Train fans turn out in Altoona to see Big Boy