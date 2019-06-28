2 water rescues called in during storm in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities responded to two water rescue calls during a severe thunderstorm warning in Big Green Lake, according to officials with the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
The first call reported a sailboat being overturned near the south shore around 4:18 p.m. Thursday. The caller said other boaters were in the area, but couldn't confirm if everyone was off the boat or in the water.
When first responders arrived, they found that no one was on the sailboat, and it had been left for recovery at a later time. Officials later learned that a 76-year-old man was caught in the storm when his boat overturned. He was in the water for about 10 minutes, but was rescued by another boater.
The second call reported that a boy who was kayaking was unaccounted for. The Sheriff's Office launched a patrol boat to search for the kayaker. The boy was later reported to have been found safe.
No one was injured in either incident. The sailboat crash remains under investigation.
