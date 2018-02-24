1 dead in head-on collision Saturday morning, officials say

COLUMBUS, Wis. - Officials said a head-on collision on Highway 16 Saturday morning resulted in the death of one driver at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver was traveling westbound in an eastbound lane when Chevrolet Malibu struck a Buick Lucerne traveling eastbound in the proper lane, officials said in a news release.

Officials said the 55-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene after officials performed life-saving measures. The 26-year-old driver of the Lucerne was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The accident took place between Columbus and Fall River, causing the road to be shut down starting around 2:40 a.m. for investigation, officials said.

The roadway reopened around 6 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Columbus Fire Department, Sheriff's Office, County Highway Department and Police, UW MedFlight and Rio EMS, officials said.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials said they believe alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt were factors in the crash.