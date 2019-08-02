Highway 12 in Whitewater reopens after multi-vehicle crash
WHITEWATER, Wis. - Highway 12 in Walworth County is back open Friday morning after being closed for several hours overnight due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Department.
A Walworth County dispatcher said the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 12 at County Road N in Whitewater.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said at about 8 p.m. that the east and west lanes on Highway 12 were closed. Walworth County authorities said the road reopened sometime overnight.
A photo from a News 3 Now viewer showed the Whitewater Fire Department at the scene, and debris strewn across the road. A damaged camper was also visible.
Information regarding injuries was not immediately available.
