Man, home struck in separate Pardeeville lightning strikes

Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. - A man and a home were struck by lightning early this morning in Pardeeville in two separate strikes in Columbia County.

At around 4:45 a.m. a man was struck by lightning in Pardeeville and was transported to a local hospital. His status and the extent of his injuries are unknown, but as of 6:25 a.m. he is still in the hospital.

30 minutes later, at 5:15 a.m., a home outside the city of Portage was struck by lightning. Portage fire responded and the homeowners are currently back in their home.

