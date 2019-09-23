2 people inside when minivan strikes home, damaging natural gas line, officials say

MADISON, Wis. - Two people were inside an east Madison home when it was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning, officials said.

The Madison Fire Department said firefighters responded at about 7:30 a.m. to a home by Elizabeth Street.

According to the report, a Dodge Caravan struck the house, and the crash affected the central air conditioning unit and part of the basement foundation.

Two people inside the home at the time of the crash weren't injured, the report said. The two passengers in the minivan didn't seek emergency medical care.

The impact of the crash had damaged a natural gas line in the basement, the fire department said. MGE was called in and ultimately shut down natural gas service to the home until repairs can be made to the pipes.

The fire department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team was also called in to inspect the home for structural stability. The team determined the structure was safe and there was no need for temporary shoring.

The occupants told the fire department that they plan to stay with friends until natural gas service is restored.

