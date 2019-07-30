2 people accused of meth possession in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT, Wis. - An officer from the Mineral Point police department stopped a vehicle driven by Billy Conner, 42, of Mineral Point on Sunday, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office. Officers said Conner had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

During the traffic stop, officers said they searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine.

Law enforcement searched Conner's apartment on High Street in Mineral Point, where they found additional methamphetamine as well as evidence of distribution, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Miranda Magnuson, 23, of Mineral Point, who was at the apartment, had outstanding warrants through Lafayette County, according to the release.

Conner and Magnuson were arrested for the warrants as well as drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officers from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, the Mineral Point Police Department, the Dodgeville Police Department and the Richland-Iowa-Grant drug task force helped in the investigation.



