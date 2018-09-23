News

2 pedestrians injured in Milwaukee car crash

Posted: Sep 23, 2018 07:20 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2018 07:20 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Authorities are investigating after a driver struck two pedestrians in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police say the pedestrians hit in the Friday evening crash were a man and woman in their 30s. Authorities say the man was seriously injured and required surgery, while the woman received a minor injury.

Officials say the vehicle's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
 

