2 pedestrians injured in Milwaukee car crash
MILWAUKEE - Authorities are investigating after a driver struck two pedestrians in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee police say the pedestrians hit in the Friday evening crash were a man and woman in their 30s. Authorities say the man was seriously injured and required surgery, while the woman received a minor injury.
Officials say the vehicle's driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
