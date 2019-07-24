2 motorcyclists in hospital after crash in Beaver Dam

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after they crashed into a van at a stoplight intersection in Beaver Dam, according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crash happened at about 2:58 p.m. Tuesday. A Mercury van was driving on through an intersection at County Highway KW and County Highway when two motorcyclists ran into it.

The driver of an Indian motorcycle suffered was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital with serious injuries, and was later flown to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight.

The driver of a Honda motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Beaver Dam Hospital.

The driver and passenger in the van were uninjured in the crash.

First responders created a detour on County Highway A until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while crews responded to the crash.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Juneau Fire and EMS, Beaver Dam EMS, Clyman Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Reesvil Fire Department, Watertown EMS and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

