2 men found with gunshot wounds on city's south side, according to Dane County officials

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are actively investigating after two men showed up at a south side home with gunshot wounds early Thursday morning following reports of shots being fired.

According to a release, police believe a series of overnight events are connected.

On Wednesday, Madison police received reports around 11:50 p.m. of shots fired in the 1400 block of Northport Drive. That's on the city's north side, near Warner Park.

According to the reports, multiple vehicles were seen leaving the area and another vehicle had a hole from a bullet.

The release said police received more reports of shots being fired at 12:12 a.m. Thursday near the area of East Washington Avenue and Lien Road.

Officers said all vehicles and people involved were gone before they arrived at the scene. Officials were able to gather several pieces of evidence there.

At approximately 12:28 a.m., Madison police were told two men with gunshot wounds showed up at a home on the city's south side.

Dane County Dispatch told News 3 Now a homeowner on Burdette Court reported finding the two injured men.

A 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were transported to local hospitals. The extent of injuries is not known, but they are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.

Madison police are continuing to investigate these incidents. They do believe the events are connected and that the people involved knew each other previously.

