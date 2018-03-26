2 men found dead in vehicle crashed near Windsor, officials say

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Two people were found dead early Monday morning in a vehicle that crashed hours before it was discovered, Dane County officials said.

Dane County deputies responded just after 4 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash on County Road V at Snowy Owl Court in the Village of Windsor, according to a release.

The crash was called in by a passerby, and investigators believe it happened hours before it was discovered.

The vehicle, a 2011 Lexus, left the road after missing a curve, according to the release.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, which rolled multiple times, investigators said. The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt and remained in the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were found dead at the scene, according to the release. Their names are not yet being released.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it is still under investigation, officials said.