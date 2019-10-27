Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 2 Madison firefighters suffer minor injuries in fires on Mifflin, Few Streets 2 Madison firefighters suffer minor injuries in fires on Mifflin, Few Streets

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis confirmed two firefighters suffered minor injuries in two fires on the east side of Madison on Saturday night.

Officials received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a building on fire on the corner of Mifflin Street and Few Street.

When the first engine company arrived, Davis said there were fires on both Mifflin and Few, that he said started on Mifflin Street.

Davis said there were no civilian injuries, but two firefighters were transported to a hospital for minor injuries.

