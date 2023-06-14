WATERTOWN, Wis. -- The National Transportation Safety Board and local emergency responders are investigating after a plane crashed Wednesday morning near a Watertown park, killing two people.
Officials said the crash happened around 9:05 a.m. near Brandt-Quirk Park in the 800 block of Carriage Hill Drive on the city's northwest side; the park has since been closed off to the public.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said the crash was fatal but did not say how many people may have been aboard the plane at the time.
State Representative William Penterman, R-Columbus, whose district includes Watertown, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that two people were killed in the crash.
"My prayers are with the families of the two individuals killed in today's plane crash in Watertown," his post reads.
Captain Dave Brower with the Watertown Police Department confirmed to News 3 Now that medical examiners responded to the scene.
Local authorities told News 3 Now an extensive investigation was already underway by 11 a.m.; investigators with the Federal Aviation Agency were also expected to respond.
In a tweet late Wednesday morning, the NTSB confirmed its investigators have joined in on the investigation as well. According to the tweet, the plane was a Mooney M20R, which is a small, four-seat aircraft.
Watertown police said the plane had taken off from the city's airport several miles away.
A resident who lives near the train tracks by the park described a large boom that left his whole house shaking. He couldn’t see the crash from his home, but described seeing large plumes of black smoke.
According to police, the crash caused small fires in the area, which firefighters were able to quickly extinguish.
#BREAKING: Watertown Police Captain Dave Brower confirmed a plane crash happened in Watertown this morning.
Brandt/Quirk Park is entirely blocked off while police investigate.
