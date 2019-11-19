2 killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday

MILWAUKEE - Police say two men have died in separate shootings in Milwaukee, including one inside a liquor store.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on the city's southside about 10 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another shooting Monday about 4:30 p.m., a 58-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in S & A Liquors on the northside. Witnesses say the victim was an employee. Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.