2 killed in head-on commercial crash in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles has resulted in two fatalities.
The two vehicles crashed on Highway 95 in the Town of Curran Friday. Officials say the highway will be temporarily closed while the crash is investigated.
Besides sheriff's deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Black River Falls responders and Hixton firefighters were on the scene.
