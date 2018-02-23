WEATHER ALERT

2 killed in head-on commercial crash in Jackson County

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 12:02 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 12:06 PM CST

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles has resulted in two fatalities.

The two vehicles crashed on Highway 95 in the Town of Curran Friday. Officials say the highway will be temporarily closed while the crash is investigated.

Besides sheriff's deputies, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Black River Falls responders and Hixton firefighters were on the scene.

