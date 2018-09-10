2 injured in UTV rollover crash on Lafayette County trail, officials say

GRATIOT, Wis. - Two people were injured in a UTV rollover crash Sunday night on a Lafayette County trail, sheriff’s officials said.

Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies received a call around 6:20 p.m. reporting an ATV crash on the Cheese Country Trail near Gillie Lane in Gratiot Township, according to a release.

Emergency crews responded and determined 41-year-old Cory A. Williams, of Janesville, was driving a 2016 Yamaha UTV east on the trail when he lost control and the UTV rolled multiple times, officials said.

Williams was found unresponsive and not breathing, according to the release. A passenger, 28-year-old Heidi M. Weber, of Monroe, had also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lafayette County and then transferred by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison, officials said. Weber was taken to the Monroe Hospital Emergency Room.

Investigators believe alcohol and careless operation are contributing factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.