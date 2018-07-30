News

2 injured in rollover crash on far west side, Madison fire officials say

Posted: July 30, 2018 12:40 PM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 12:40 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on Madison’s far west side, according to a release.

Emergency crews were called just before 1 a.m. to East Pass and South Stone Creek Circle for reports of an overturned vehicle, officials said.

Paramedics found a vehicle resting on its side with two passengers inside, according to the release. Crews stabilized the vehicle and removed the damaged windshield so the two passengers could crawl out of the vehicle.

The two people suffered minor injuries but told paramedics they did not want to be taken to the hospital, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration