2 injured in rollover crash on far west side, Madison fire officials say
MADISON, Wis. - Two people were injured early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on Madison’s far west side, according to a release.
Emergency crews were called just before 1 a.m. to East Pass and South Stone Creek Circle for reports of an overturned vehicle, officials said.
Paramedics found a vehicle resting on its side with two passengers inside, according to the release. Crews stabilized the vehicle and removed the damaged windshield so the two passengers could crawl out of the vehicle.
The two people suffered minor injuries but told paramedics they did not want to be taken to the hospital, officials said.
