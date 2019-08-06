2 injured in Grant County motorcycle crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MOUNT HOPE, Wis. - Two people were rushed to a hospital after their motorcycle was hit by a car.

Around 3:38 p.m. Monday, a 75-year-old Lancaster man was driving on Highway 18 near Kies Lane in Mount Hope when traffic started to slow in front of him, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. He hit the brakes, but he ended up hitting a motorcycle in front of him.

The two people on the motorcycle were thrown off the bike, the report said. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

